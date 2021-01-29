Kuaishou’s Hong Kong IPO may set a record as the most oversubscribed Hong Kong IPO. Photo: Getty Images Kuaishou’s Hong Kong IPO may set a record as the most oversubscribed Hong Kong IPO. Photo: Getty Images
Kuaishou’s Hong Kong IPO may set a record as the most oversubscribed Hong Kong IPO. Photo: Getty Images
IPO
Business /  Banking & Finance

Tencent-backed Kuaishou’s IPO overbought 1,200 times by retail investors, sets record

  • Retail tranche more than 1,200 times oversubscribed, Kuaishou’s Hong Kong IPO, topped demand for beverage giant Nongfu Spring’s IPO
  • Kuaishou marketed its IPO in a range of HK$105 to HK$115 a share

Topic |   IPO
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 6:18pm, 29 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Kuaishou’s Hong Kong IPO may set a record as the most oversubscribed Hong Kong IPO. Photo: Getty Images Kuaishou’s Hong Kong IPO may set a record as the most oversubscribed Hong Kong IPO. Photo: Getty Images
Kuaishou’s Hong Kong IPO may set a record as the most oversubscribed Hong Kong IPO. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE