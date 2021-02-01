Bloomberg Best of the Year 2017: Eugene Mutai, a bitcoin 'miner' and software developer, poses for a photograph with cryptocurrency 'mining' machines at his home in Nairobi, Kenya, on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
Can bitcoin be the FAANG stock of the next decade? One money manager thinks so, but it takes more than Reddit to get it there
- Bitcoin was last trading at US$32,129 on Friday, almost US$10,000 lower than its record high of US$41,000 earlier this month
- Skybridge is headed by Trump’s former communications director Anthony Scaramucci
