Eddie Yue Wai-man, chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, says the Exchange Fund should only be used to maintain the stability of the financial market and the local currency peg. SCMP: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong wants to keep its US$581 billion war chest for defending the currency instead of the economy, monetary chief says
- The Exchange Fund recorded its third-highest earning year on record at HK$197.8 billion last year
- The Hong Kong government is expected to receive HK$32.6 billion of income for last year’s Exchange Fund return but lawmakers wants more
Eddie Yue Wai-man, chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, says the Exchange Fund should only be used to maintain the stability of the financial market and the local currency peg. SCMP: Xiaomei Chen