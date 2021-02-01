The Greater Bay Area is ‘an area of strategic priority for HSBC’, the bank’s CEO for Hong Kong says. Photo: Bloomberg The Greater Bay Area is ‘an area of strategic priority for HSBC’, the bank’s CEO for Hong Kong says. Photo: Bloomberg
HSBC appoints Greater Bay Area head to capture cross-border lending, wealth management business

  • Daniel Chan currently heads bank’s business and commercial banking division in Hong Kong
  • Hong Kong banks are appointing proven leaders as they prepare for the soon-to-be launched Wealth Management Connect scheme: analyst

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 6:18pm, 1 Feb, 2021

