Ping An Bank, which reported its result on Monday evening, said its full-year profit had risen by 2.6 per cent. Photo: Bloomberg
Ping An Bank follows China Merchants Bank in reporting profit growth, as smaller lenders ride post Covid-19 rebound
- Ping An Bank, China Merchants Bank and China Citic Bank have reported net profit growth of between 2 and 4 per cent recently
- Profit for sector as a whole expected to drop by 1.8 per cent, watchdog says
Topic | China economy
