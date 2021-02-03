Ping An Bank, which reported its result on Monday evening, said its full-year profit had risen by 2.6 per cent. Photo: Bloomberg Ping An Bank, which reported its result on Monday evening, said its full-year profit had risen by 2.6 per cent. Photo: Bloomberg
Ping An Bank, which reported its result on Monday evening, said its full-year profit had risen by 2.6 per cent. Photo: Bloomberg
China economy
Ping An Bank follows China Merchants Bank in reporting profit growth, as smaller lenders ride post Covid-19 rebound

  • Ping An Bank, China Merchants Bank and China Citic Bank have reported net profit growth of between 2 and 4 per cent recently
  • Profit for sector as a whole expected to drop by 1.8 per cent, watchdog says

Georgina Lee
Updated: 10:00am, 3 Feb, 2021

