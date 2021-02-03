A food delivery worker exits the campus of the Alibaba headquarters in Hangzhou, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba to sell up to US$5 billion of dollar bonds as analysts say risk from antitrust investigation is limited
- The bonds have multiple tranches, with maturities of up to 40 years
- China’s antitrust watchdog launched an investigation on December 24 into the company’s business practices, including its exclusivity agreements
