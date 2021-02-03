Exchange Square, where the Hong Kong stock exchange is located in Central, on June 2, 2020. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s regulators are on alert for social media networks’ ‘pump and dump’ tactics in a stock market with few brakes
- Hong Kong police arrested 15 people on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud and money laundering by manipulating shares of Next Digital in August
- 20 per cent of market manipulation cases in Hong Kong are related to social media scams, SFC says
Topic | SFC
Exchange Square, where the Hong Kong stock exchange is located in Central, on June 2, 2020. Photo: Winson Wong