Ant Group lifts a cloud of uncertainty hanging over its business by reaching an agreement with regulators on its business overhaul. Photo: Reuters
Ant Group reaches deal with China’s financial regulators on business overhaul – sources

  • Ant Group is likely to place credit, investment and insurance platforms in a holding company overseen by Beijing-based watchdogs
  • Regulators shelved Ant Group’s US$34.5 billion IPO on November 3 over systemic risk and privacy concerns

Alison Tudor-Ackroyd
Updated: 8:16pm, 3 Feb, 2021

