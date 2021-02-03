Ping An’s operating profit rose 4.9 per cent to 139.5 billion yuan last year, the company says. Photo: Reuters
Ping An Insurance reports better-than-expected result, even as coronavirus took a toll on new sales last year
- But the company’s revenue rose, as did its earning per share and dividend
- An increase in online sales helped it mitigate some of the challenges posed by the pandemic
Topic | Ping An Insurance
Ping An’s operating profit rose 4.9 per cent to 139.5 billion yuan last year, the company says. Photo: Reuters