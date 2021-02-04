Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Fold tablet computer, offering an immersive 13.3-inch viewing experience. Photo: SCMP
Lenovo’s shareholders give their overwhelming nod to company’s plan to sell Chinese depositary receipts in Shanghai’s Star Market
- Shareholders of Lenovo approve by a majority its plan to issue CDR to raise funds on Shanghai tech board, Star Market
- If successful, the personal computer giant will set a first example as a listed Chinese tech firm to raise fund via CDR
