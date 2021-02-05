Signage in the courtyard at the Kuaishou Technology headquarters in Beijing on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.Photo: Bloomberg Signage in the courtyard at the Kuaishou Technology headquarters in Beijing on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.Photo: Bloomberg
IPO
developing | Kuaishou shares nearly triple in trading debut, as Hong Kong’s hottest stock offer blazes trail for other video-sharing apps

  • Kuaishou’s shares began trading at HK$338 per share, nearly triple their initial public offer price of HK$115
  • The surge puts the unprofitable company on track to be one of the world’s biggest trading debuts, valuing the 10-year-old company at HK$1.13 trillion

Georgina LeeAlison Tudor-Ackroyd
Updated: 11:31am, 5 Feb, 2021

