Signage in the courtyard at the Kuaishou Technology headquarters in Beijing on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.Photo: Bloomberg
developing | Kuaishou shares nearly triple in trading debut, as Hong Kong’s hottest stock offer blazes trail for other video-sharing apps
- Kuaishou’s shares began trading at HK$338 per share, nearly triple their initial public offer price of HK$115
- The surge puts the unprofitable company on track to be one of the world’s biggest trading debuts, valuing the 10-year-old company at HK$1.13 trillion
Topic | IPO
Signage in the courtyard at the Kuaishou Technology headquarters in Beijing on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.Photo: Bloomberg