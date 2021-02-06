Illustration: SCMP Graphic
US funds ignore China tiff, turning to world’s second-largest economy to solve a trillion dollar problem: where to find yield
- The average value of new listings by Chinese companies rose 204 per cent last year in the United States, outpacing the 49.6 per cent gain by American IPOs or the 30.9 per cent increase among European companies, according to Bloomberg’s data
- American investors owned US$813 billion worth of stocks and bonds issued by mainland Chinese companies at the end of 2019
Topic | China stock market
Illustration: SCMP Graphic