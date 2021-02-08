Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd has an uphill battle to push its proposals to triple its profit requirement for new listing of its mainboard. Photo taken in August in 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong exchange operator’s push to raise the bar for IPOs meets with stiff opposition
- HKEX wants to triple profit requirement for new listings, a move which would give the bourse the world’s highest barrier to entry for market debutants
- Opponents say the rules would bar smaller companies from listing in the city
