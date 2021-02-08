The Securities and Futures Commission is proposing new rules to stamp out “undesirable” conduct by brokers in stock and debt offerings in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang The Securities and Futures Commission is proposing new rules to stamp out “undesirable” conduct by brokers in stock and debt offerings in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
SFC seeks to tighten rules for broker conduct in IPOs, debt offerings

  • Regulator seeks to stamp out ‘undesirable’ conduct by brokers as city attracts massive capital inflows from high-profile deals
  • Poor conduct included overstating demand, inflating order books in offerings

Chad Bray
Updated: 8:30pm, 8 Feb, 2021

