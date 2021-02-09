BlackRock has named a new head of its Asia-Pacific business as it hopes to expand its reach in mainland China as Beijing further opens up its financial sector. Photo: Reuters BlackRock has named a new head of its Asia-Pacific business as it hopes to expand its reach in mainland China as Beijing further opens up its financial sector. Photo: Reuters
BlackRock, world’s biggest asset manager, names European chief to head its Asia-Pacific business

  • Rachel Lord joined BlackRock in 2013 after stints in Asia with Citigroup and Morgan Stanley
  • Lord replaces Geraldine Buckingham, who is taking a senior adviser role

Chad Bray
Updated: 7:00pm, 9 Feb, 2021

BlackRock has named a new head of its Asia-Pacific business as it hopes to expand its reach in mainland China as Beijing further opens up its financial sector. Photo: Reuters
