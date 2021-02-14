A gold ox figurine on display at a Luk Fook Holdings International jewellery store in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
All signs point to a third straight year of gains for gold in Year of the Ox, analysts say
- Gold prices in Hong Kong rose 18 per cent in the Year of the Rat to HK$17,050 (US$2,200) per tael, taking gains for the past five years to 61 per cent
- Gold could rise by as much as 20 per cent to over HK$20,000 per tael, says Haywood Cheung, president of bullion exchange
Topic | Commodities
A gold ox figurine on display at a Luk Fook Holdings International jewellery store in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg