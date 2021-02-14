A gold ox figurine on display at a Luk Fook Holdings International jewellery store in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg A gold ox figurine on display at a Luk Fook Holdings International jewellery store in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
A gold ox figurine on display at a Luk Fook Holdings International jewellery store in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
Commodities
Business /  Banking & Finance

All signs point to a third straight year of gains for gold in Year of the Ox, analysts say

  • Gold prices in Hong Kong rose 18 per cent in the Year of the Rat to HK$17,050 (US$2,200) per tael, taking gains for the past five years to 61 per cent
  • Gold could rise by as much as 20 per cent to over HK$20,000 per tael, says Haywood Cheung, president of bullion exchange

Topic |   Commodities
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 10:00am, 14 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A gold ox figurine on display at a Luk Fook Holdings International jewellery store in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg A gold ox figurine on display at a Luk Fook Holdings International jewellery store in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
A gold ox figurine on display at a Luk Fook Holdings International jewellery store in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE