Hong Kong proposes to limit bitcoin trading to professional investors. Photo: Reuters Hong Kong proposes to limit bitcoin trading to professional investors. Photo: Reuters
Bitcoin
Cryptocurrency exchanges warn Hong Kong’s new rules will drive retail investors onto unregulated platforms

  • Hong Kong’s proposed rules on licensing virtual money platforms could encourage financial crime, say OKCoin, BitMEX and Coinbase
  • Proposal also widens due diligence on politically exposed persons to include officials from mainland China

Georgina Lee
Updated: 4:29pm, 15 Feb, 2021

