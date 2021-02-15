Hong Kong proposes to limit bitcoin trading to professional investors. Photo: Reuters
Cryptocurrency exchanges warn Hong Kong’s new rules will drive retail investors onto unregulated platforms
- Hong Kong’s proposed rules on licensing virtual money platforms could encourage financial crime, say OKCoin, BitMEX and Coinbase
- Proposal also widens due diligence on politically exposed persons to include officials from mainland China
Topic | Bitcoin
