Cadre of senior HSBC executives set to relocate to Hong Kong as part of bank’s ‘pivot to Asia’, sources say

  • Nuno Matos, Greg Guyett and Barry O’Byrne will move to Asia in the coming months, say sources
  • HSBC CEO Noel Quinn will announce the move when the full-year earnings are released on Tuesday

Updated: 12:45pm, 21 Feb, 2021

