HSBC is likely report pre-tax adjusted profits of US$11.7 billion in 2020, close to half of 2019, according to the average of 19 forecasts. Photo: Bloomberg
Cadre of senior HSBC executives set to relocate to Hong Kong as part of bank’s ‘pivot to Asia’, sources say
- Nuno Matos, Greg Guyett and Barry O’Byrne will move to Asia in the coming months, say sources
- HSBC CEO Noel Quinn will announce the move when the full-year earnings are released on Tuesday
