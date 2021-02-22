A technician cultivates lung cells as he preps for research into the infectivity of the SARS-CoV-2 in human lungs at a laboratory at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) in Hong Kong, on Friday, March 20, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
SciClone and Joinn Laboratories set to joining frenzy for biotech IPOs in Hong Kong as fundraising jumps to highest in two years
- SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Joinn Laboratories are wrapping up their Hong Kong public offering raising over US$1 billion combined
- Investors pile into health care IPOs as an earlier deal by cancer screening firm New Horizon Health gets over 4,130 times subscribed
