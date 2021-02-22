A stone lion outside the building of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission in Beijing. China is further tightening online lending rules in 2022 to rein in fintech giants. Photo: Getty Images A stone lion outside the building of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission in Beijing. China is further tightening online lending rules in 2022 to rein in fintech giants. Photo: Getty Images
A stone lion outside the building of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission in Beijing. China is further tightening online lending rules in 2022 to rein in fintech giants. Photo: Getty Images
China to tighten online lending rules from 2022 in additional measures to rein in fintech giants, pre-empt banking crisis

  • Online lending platforms will need to contribute 30 per cent of own capital for loans they make with commercial banks from January next year
  • Digital banks, trust companies, consumer financing firms and car loan providers also need to comply, according to the CBIRC

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 6:15pm, 22 Feb, 2021

