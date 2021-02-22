HSBC is offering the first yuan-denominated green certificate of deposit in Hong Kong as the city seeks to be an international centre for green financing. Photo: AFP HSBC is offering the first yuan-denominated green certificate of deposit in Hong Kong as the city seeks to be an international centre for green financing. Photo: AFP
HSBC is offering the first yuan-denominated green certificate of deposit in Hong Kong as the city seeks to be an international centre for green financing. Photo: AFP
Business /  Banking & Finance

Climate change: HSBC launches first yuan-denominated green certificate of deposit in Asia

  • Hong Kong retail customers can subscribe to new green finance product beginning on Monday
  • Offering comes as Hong Kong seeks to market itself as a centre for international green finance

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 5:15pm, 22 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
HSBC is offering the first yuan-denominated green certificate of deposit in Hong Kong as the city seeks to be an international centre for green financing. Photo: AFP HSBC is offering the first yuan-denominated green certificate of deposit in Hong Kong as the city seeks to be an international centre for green financing. Photo: AFP
HSBC is offering the first yuan-denominated green certificate of deposit in Hong Kong as the city seeks to be an international centre for green financing. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE