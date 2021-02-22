HSBC is offering the first yuan-denominated green certificate of deposit in Hong Kong as the city seeks to be an international centre for green financing. Photo: AFP
Climate change: HSBC launches first yuan-denominated green certificate of deposit in Asia
- Hong Kong retail customers can subscribe to new green finance product beginning on Monday
- Offering comes as Hong Kong seeks to market itself as a centre for international green finance
Topic | Banking & Finance
