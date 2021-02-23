Bitcoin has had a bad few days, sliding rapidly from an all-time high. Photo: Reuters
Bitcoin slumps further after Bill Gates, Janet Yellen become latest to question the cryptocurrency’s durability
- The digital currency slumped 14 per cent on Tuesday, falling below US$47,000 and taking its pullback from an all-time high hit on Sunday to around 20 per cent
- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates were the latest to weigh into a debate over the digital coin
Topic | Bitcoin
