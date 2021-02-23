The Qianhai free trade zone has attracted over 11,000 companies from Hong Kong. Photo: Xinhua The Qianhai free trade zone has attracted over 11,000 companies from Hong Kong. Photo: Xinhua
The Qianhai free trade zone has attracted over 11,000 companies from Hong Kong. Photo: Xinhua
Wealth management connect to bring more Hong Kong finance firms to Qianhai special economic zone, official says

  • Launch of wealth management connect scheme will see banks and finance companies from Hong Kong setting up offices in the special economic zone: Witman Hung
  • With 11,325 firms from Hong Kong in Qianhai, the next target is to attract talent from the city to work in the free-trade zone

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 7:52pm, 23 Feb, 2021

