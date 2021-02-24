The HKEX is the operator of Asia’s second-largest stock market. Photo: Bloomberg
Shares of Hong Kong exchange operator HKEX slump as government raises stamp duty on stock trading
- The stamp duty on stock trades by both buyers and sellers will be increased to 0.13 per cent from the current 0.1 per cent
- HKEX’s net income rose to a record high for the third straight year in 2020 to HK$11.5 billion, beating analysts estimates of HK$11.4 billion
Topic | HKEX
The HKEX is the operator of Asia’s second-largest stock market. Photo: Bloomberg