The HKEX is the operator of Asia’s second-largest stock market. Photo: Bloomberg The HKEX is the operator of Asia’s second-largest stock market. Photo: Bloomberg
Shares of Hong Kong exchange operator HKEX slump as government raises stamp duty on stock trading

  • The stamp duty on stock trades by both buyers and sellers will be increased to 0.13 per cent from the current 0.1 per cent
  • HKEX’s net income rose to a record high for the third straight year in 2020 to HK$11.5 billion, beating analysts estimates of HK$11.4 billion

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 3:13pm, 24 Feb, 2021

