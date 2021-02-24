Booklets explaining Silver Bonds. The government wants to raise the borrowing limit of the its retail bond programme to HK$300 billion from HK$200 billion. Photo: Felix Wong Booklets explaining Silver Bonds. The government wants to raise the borrowing limit of the its retail bond programme to HK$300 billion from HK$200 billion. Photo: Felix Wong
Government seeks to beef up Hong Kong’s role as Asia’s bond hub by accelerating Bond Connect, increasing use of green bonds

  • In his latest budget, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po proposes doubling the ceiling on the sovereign green bond programme to HK$200 billion
  • He also unveiled plans to expedite a cross-border investment channel that will enhance access to mainland China’s vast bond market

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Updated: 8:17pm, 24 Feb, 2021

