HSBC plans to invest US$3.5 billion in its wealth management business, including its Jade products promoted by singer and actor Aaron Kwok Fu-shing, as it puts greater focus on Asia’s rich. Photo: Dickson Lee HSBC plans to invest US$3.5 billion in its wealth management business, including its Jade products promoted by singer and actor Aaron Kwok Fu-shing, as it puts greater focus on Asia’s rich. Photo: Dickson Lee
HSBC plans to invest US$3.5 billion in its wealth management business, including its Jade products promoted by singer and actor Aaron Kwok Fu-shing, as it puts greater focus on Asia’s rich. Photo: Dickson Lee
Business /  Banking & Finance

HSBC to hire 5,000 wealth planners as it increases investment, emphasis on Asia’s rich

  • HSBC will invest US$3.5 billion in its wealth management operations as part of latest pivot to Asia
  • Bank targeting additional 600 wealth planners in mainland China this year

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 12:36pm, 25 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
HSBC plans to invest US$3.5 billion in its wealth management business, including its Jade products promoted by singer and actor Aaron Kwok Fu-shing, as it puts greater focus on Asia’s rich. Photo: Dickson Lee HSBC plans to invest US$3.5 billion in its wealth management business, including its Jade products promoted by singer and actor Aaron Kwok Fu-shing, as it puts greater focus on Asia’s rich. Photo: Dickson Lee
HSBC plans to invest US$3.5 billion in its wealth management business, including its Jade products promoted by singer and actor Aaron Kwok Fu-shing, as it puts greater focus on Asia’s rich. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE