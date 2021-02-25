Standard Chartered and HSBC said they would restart their dividend programmes as they reported full-year results. Photo: Nora Tam Standard Chartered and HSBC said they would restart their dividend programmes as they reported full-year results. Photo: Nora Tam
Standard Chartered resumes dividend, buy backs as it reports a worse-than-expected fourth-quarter loss

  • Standard Chartered to restart dividend, undertake US$254 million share buy-back programme
  • Fourth quarter pre-tax loss was US$449 million, below consensus estimate of US$215 million

Chad Bray
Updated: 2:06pm, 25 Feb, 2021

