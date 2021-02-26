In January alone, China’s onshore bond market recorded a net inflow of 120 billion yuan (US$18.6 billion) from foreign investors. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese government bond trade proves profitable for foreign fund managers using Bond Connect to take advantage of yield difference
- Fund managers using the Bond Connect have been profiting from swapping dim sum bonds into higher-yielding onshore bonds
- At US$15 trillion, the world’s second largest bond market gives investors in government bonds higher yield than those issued offshore
Topic | China economy
In January alone, China’s onshore bond market recorded a net inflow of 120 billion yuan (US$18.6 billion) from foreign investors. Photo: EPA-EFE