A Tesla Model 3 vehicle, centre, flanked by two Model Y cars. Photo: EPA-EFE A Tesla Model 3 vehicle, centre, flanked by two Model Y cars. Photo: EPA-EFE
A Tesla Model 3 vehicle, centre, flanked by two Model Y cars. Photo: EPA-EFE
Electric cars
Business /  Banking & Finance

Explainer |
As Tesla, NIO, Xpeng and BYD battle for dominance in China, which electric car maker has the slickest fundraising machine?

  • Xpeng and NIO have been the most active Chinese electric car companies in equity and debt capital markets since the stock rally started
  • The top 5 most prolific EV fundraisers have amassed about US$21 billion of fresh capital since January 2020

Topic |   Electric cars
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd

Updated: 12:22pm, 28 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Tesla Model 3 vehicle, centre, flanked by two Model Y cars. Photo: EPA-EFE A Tesla Model 3 vehicle, centre, flanked by two Model Y cars. Photo: EPA-EFE
A Tesla Model 3 vehicle, centre, flanked by two Model Y cars. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE