Top Glove, the world’s biggest rubber glove maker, plans to raise up to US$1.9 billion with a listing in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters Top Glove, the world’s biggest rubber glove maker, plans to raise up to US$1.9 billion with a listing in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Banking & Finance

World’s biggest rubber glove maker to raise up to US$1.9 billion in Hong Kong listing as coronavirus boosts demand

  • Malaysia’s Top Glove plans to issue 1.49 billion new shares as part of Hong Kong listing
  • Company already listed in Malaysia, Singapore

Chad Bray
Updated: 9:58pm, 26 Feb, 2021

