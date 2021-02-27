A promotional video about a Chinese oil rig at a booth of China's state-run oil company CNOOC during China Beijing International High-Tech Expo in Beijing, May 16, 2014. Photo: Reuters
New York exchange moves to delist CNOOC’s American depositary shares as Trump-era executive order kicks in
- The NYSE said that trading in CNOOC Limited, the unit of China’s biggest producer of offshore oil and natural gas, would be suspended on March 9
- The delisting would proceed as the NYSE determined that the shares were “no longer suitable” for listing because of the November 2020 order signed by former US President Donald Trump
Topic | Banking & Finance
