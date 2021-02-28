Bitcoin for loans? Diginex and Fidelity Digital Assets are facilitating loans backed by cryptocurrencies. Photo: Handout
Bitcoin’s appeal grows as more investment platforms facilitate dollar loans backed by cryptocurrencies
- As bitcoin surges over the past year, some service exchanges see value of easing cryptocurrencies as collateral for loans
- Move comes as more US investment firms such as Fidelity Digital Assets enter the fray, Tesla toys with bitcoin as payment option for its cars
