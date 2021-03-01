Standard Chartered has no plans to cut down its branch network of 70 in Hong Kong but will reduce space for back-office staff by 30 per cent. Photo: Warton Li Standard Chartered has no plans to cut down its branch network of 70 in Hong Kong but will reduce space for back-office staff by 30 per cent. Photo: Warton Li
Standard Chartered will revamp its Hong Kong branches without shrinking its network, says local CEO

  • The bank aims to maintain the same number of branches, as it found there is still strong demand for in-person banking services
  • The revamped branches will have more private rooms for wealth management meetings and will eliminate use of paper forms

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 1:00pm, 1 Mar, 2021

