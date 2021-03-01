The benchmark Hang Seng Index currently has 55 constituents, following the addition of three stocks after a quarterly review last week. Photo: Nora Tam The benchmark Hang Seng Index currently has 55 constituents, following the addition of three stocks after a quarterly review last week. Photo: Nora Tam
The benchmark Hang Seng Index currently has 55 constituents, following the addition of three stocks after a quarterly review last week. Photo: Nora Tam
Hang Seng Index
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong benchmark to expand to 100 as part of historic overhaul that reflects city’s changing role as financial hub

  • The benchmark currently has 55 constituents, following the addition of three stocks after a regular quarterly review last week
  • Expansion viewed as improving Hang Seng Index’s overall coverage and achieving better representation for each industry

Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 5:22pm, 1 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The benchmark Hang Seng Index currently has 55 constituents, following the addition of three stocks after a quarterly review last week. Photo: Nora Tam The benchmark Hang Seng Index currently has 55 constituents, following the addition of three stocks after a quarterly review last week. Photo: Nora Tam
The benchmark Hang Seng Index currently has 55 constituents, following the addition of three stocks after a quarterly review last week. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE