The benchmark Hang Seng Index currently has 55 constituents, following the addition of three stocks after a quarterly review last week. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong benchmark to expand to 100 as part of historic overhaul that reflects city’s changing role as financial hub
- The benchmark currently has 55 constituents, following the addition of three stocks after a regular quarterly review last week
- Expansion viewed as improving Hang Seng Index’s overall coverage and achieving better representation for each industry
Topic | Hang Seng Index
