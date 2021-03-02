Vestiaire charges about 20 per cent commission for items sold over its platform. Photo: Handout Vestiaire charges about 20 per cent commission for items sold over its platform. Photo: Handout
Vestiaire charges about 20 per cent commission for items sold over its platform. Photo: Handout
Fashion
Business /  Banking & Finance

Second-hand fashion app Vestiaire Collective turns decluttering into billion-dollar business

  • Gucci and Balenciaga owner Kering takes roughly 5 per cent stake in Vestiaire, which is eyeing expansion in Asia
  • During the coronavirus pandemic, Vestiaire’s transaction volume grew more than 100 per cent year on year

Topic |   Fashion
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd

Updated: 1:45am, 2 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Vestiaire charges about 20 per cent commission for items sold over its platform. Photo: Handout Vestiaire charges about 20 per cent commission for items sold over its platform. Photo: Handout
Vestiaire charges about 20 per cent commission for items sold over its platform. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE