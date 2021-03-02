Chairman Eric Jing has told staff that Ant would eventually go public, signalling management’s confidence in resuming the listing. Photo: AP Chairman Eric Jing has told staff that Ant would eventually go public, signalling management’s confidence in resuming the listing. Photo: AP
Chairman Eric Jing has told staff that Ant would eventually go public, signalling management’s confidence in resuming the listing. Photo: AP
Business /  Banking & Finance

Ant Group tells staff it hopes to resume IPO, as Beijing finalises new rules for digital lenders

  • Chairman has told employees that the fintech giant will eventually resume its listing, sources say
  • Message comes as regulator reiterates stance that fintech platforms and digital banks should meet the same compliance requirements as other banks

Topic |   Financial regulation
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 7:56pm, 2 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chairman Eric Jing has told staff that Ant would eventually go public, signalling management’s confidence in resuming the listing. Photo: AP Chairman Eric Jing has told staff that Ant would eventually go public, signalling management’s confidence in resuming the listing. Photo: AP
Chairman Eric Jing has told staff that Ant would eventually go public, signalling management’s confidence in resuming the listing. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE