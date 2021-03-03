Nicolas Aguzin, the incoming CEO of Hong Kong’s stock exchange operator, in a 2017 interview. Photo: Handout
Who is Nicolas Aguzin, the former JPMorgan banker set to lead Hong Kong’s stock exchange operator?
- Aguzin has spent his entire banking career, which spans 30 years, at JPMorgan
- HKEX considered the Argentine’s nationality, which would save him from embarrassment should US-China relations worsen
