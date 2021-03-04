Oil leaking from the MV Wakashio, a Japanese oil tanker that ran aground off the south-east coast of Mauritius in August 2020. Photo: DPA
‘Blue bonds’ are primed to join green financing in Asia to raise funds towards the protection of oceans and marine life
- Bank of China’s Paris and Macau branches issued a US$500 million three-year note and a 3 billion yuan (US$464 million) two-year note to help finance marine-related projects
- Two months later, Industrial Bank’s Hong Kong branch sold a similar US$450 million bond
