A man in a face mask passes through the HSBC Headquarters in Central in September 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang
HSBC’s taipan steps up with proposal to help Hong Kong’s youth study, find jobs or start businesses in Greater Bay Area

  • HSBC’s Peter Wong Tung-shun proposed the establishment of an organisation to provide guidance and advice to the city’s youth to help them study, work or set up new businesses on the mainland
  • Local authorities should establish an online platform to give information and advice through organising seminars and conferences, he said

Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 6:00pm, 4 Mar, 2021

