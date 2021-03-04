The six-month repayment holiday for small and medium-sized enterprises started in May last year and was extended in October. Photo: AFP The six-month repayment holiday for small and medium-sized enterprises started in May last year and was extended in October. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong Monetary Authority orders banks to extend repayment holiday for small firms until October

  • Banks must allow 120,000 qualified corporate borrowers to defer repayments of principals of corporate loans or mortgages until October this year
  • HSBC welcomes extension, says it will continue to provide assistance to customers

Topic |   Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 9:04pm, 4 Mar, 2021

