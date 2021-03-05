As part of its latest five-year plan, Beijing vowed to strengthen its regulation of fintech companies, such as Ant Group, the operator of Alipay. Photo: Bloomberg As part of its latest five-year plan, Beijing vowed to strengthen its regulation of fintech companies, such as Ant Group, the operator of Alipay. Photo: Bloomberg
As part of its latest five-year plan, Beijing vowed to strengthen its regulation of fintech companies, such as Ant Group, the operator of Alipay. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

Two sessions 2021: China’s banks to increase lending to small businesses by 30 per cent

  • Beijing also plans to further strengthen regulation of fintech, financial holding companies
  • Fintech firms have been a major lending source to small businesses in China

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 4:44pm, 5 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
As part of its latest five-year plan, Beijing vowed to strengthen its regulation of fintech companies, such as Ant Group, the operator of Alipay. Photo: Bloomberg As part of its latest five-year plan, Beijing vowed to strengthen its regulation of fintech companies, such as Ant Group, the operator of Alipay. Photo: Bloomberg
As part of its latest five-year plan, Beijing vowed to strengthen its regulation of fintech companies, such as Ant Group, the operator of Alipay. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE