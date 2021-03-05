Luokung Technology is seeking to be removed from a list of Chinese companies that former US President Donald Trump barred American investors from owning or trading before leaving office. Photo: AP Luokung Technology is seeking to be removed from a list of Chinese companies that former US President Donald Trump barred American investors from owning or trading before leaving office. Photo: AP
Luokung Technology is seeking to be removed from a list of Chinese companies that former US President Donald Trump barred American investors from owning or trading before leaving office. Photo: AP
Business /  Banking & Finance

China’s Luokung Technology sues US government over Trump’s investment blacklist

  • Americans could be barred from owning shares of Beijing provider of map and cloud software’s shares as soon as March 15
  • Luokung denied being owned or controlled by any entity associated with China’s military

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 8:00pm, 5 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Luokung Technology is seeking to be removed from a list of Chinese companies that former US President Donald Trump barred American investors from owning or trading before leaving office. Photo: AP Luokung Technology is seeking to be removed from a list of Chinese companies that former US President Donald Trump barred American investors from owning or trading before leaving office. Photo: AP
Luokung Technology is seeking to be removed from a list of Chinese companies that former US President Donald Trump barred American investors from owning or trading before leaving office. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE