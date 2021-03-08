Hong Kong’s Central business district. Only 14 per cent of major listed companies’ directors are women in the city, lower than the United Kingdom’s 34 per cent and the United States’ 28 per cent. Photo: AFP
Gender diversity ‘critical to good business’, HKEX’s Laura Cha says on International Women’s Day
- At the entry level, the financial sector is filled with women, but few have managed to climb to the top of the corporate ladder
- Regulatory changes, company and family support and flexible working arrangements among key issues that need to be addressed for more women to break the glass ceiling: 10 leading women executives in Hong Kong
