Shanghai’s financial district. Another trend that could play an important role in deals in the region this year is the proliferation of SPACs. Photo: EPA-EFE
China is among ‘most active’ markets for mergers, Deutsche Bank top banker says
- Transaction sizes are smaller, but the number of deals has picked up significantly compared with start of 2020, according to Deutsche Bank’s Mayooran Elalingam
- Chinese companies are focusing on regional, local outbound targets
Topic | Banking & Finance
