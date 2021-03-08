A Star Ferry boat crosses Victoria Harbour in front of a skyline of buildings in Hong Kong on June 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters A Star Ferry boat crosses Victoria Harbour in front of a skyline of buildings in Hong Kong on June 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters
A Star Ferry boat crosses Victoria Harbour in front of a skyline of buildings in Hong Kong on June 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Banking & Finance

Investment firm Cambridge Associates, with ultra-rich clients like the Rothschild family, opens office in Hong Kong to tap Asia’s record wealth creation

  • Cambridge Associates’ clients include the Hall family of Hallmark greeting cards and the Rothschild family
  • The Boston-based company already has offices in Singapore and Beijing

Topic |   Millionaires and billionaires
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:13pm, 8 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Star Ferry boat crosses Victoria Harbour in front of a skyline of buildings in Hong Kong on June 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters A Star Ferry boat crosses Victoria Harbour in front of a skyline of buildings in Hong Kong on June 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters
A Star Ferry boat crosses Victoria Harbour in front of a skyline of buildings in Hong Kong on June 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE