Catherine Wood, chief executive officer of ARK Investment Management LLC, speaking during the Bloomberg Crypto Summit on a laptop computer in Tiskilwa, Illinois on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Cathie Wood, the force behind Tesla’s spectacular surge, is having her worst run in a year as Ark’s big bets falter from Square to Teladoc Health
- Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF has plunged 25 per cent over three weeks
- Other funds like the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF and the Ark Genomic Revolution ETF fell 5.3 per cent and 4 per cent on Monday, respectively
Topic | Stocks
Catherine Wood, chief executive officer of ARK Investment Management LLC, speaking during the Bloomberg Crypto Summit on a laptop computer in Tiskilwa, Illinois on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg