NIO’s chief executive William Li Bin unveils the ET7 all-electric ET7 sedan at the carmaker’s global launch ceremony at the Sichuan provincial capital of Chengdu on January 9, 2021. 09JAN21 Photo: Daniel Ren
China’s US-listed EV trio are coming to Hong Kong, aiming to raise a combined US$5 billion in secondary listings this year, sources say
- NIO, Xpeng and Li Auto are aiming to each sell at least 5 per cent of their enlarged share capital in Hong Kong, according to sources
- The total amount of money raised could be around US$5 billion, they said
Topic | IPO
