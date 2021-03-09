NIO’s chief executive William Li Bin unveils the ET7 all-electric ET7 sedan at the carmaker’s global launch ceremony at the Sichuan provincial capital of Chengdu on January 9, 2021. 09JAN21 Photo: Daniel Ren NIO’s chief executive William Li Bin unveils the ET7 all-electric ET7 sedan at the carmaker’s global launch ceremony at the Sichuan provincial capital of Chengdu on January 9, 2021. 09JAN21 Photo: Daniel Ren
China’s US-listed EV trio are coming to Hong Kong, aiming to raise a combined US$5 billion in secondary listings this year, sources say

  • NIO, Xpeng and Li Auto are aiming to each sell at least 5 per cent of their enlarged share capital in Hong Kong, according to sources
  • The total amount of money raised could be around US$5 billion, they said

Reuters
Updated: 2:13pm, 9 Mar, 2021

