Signage for Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (HKEX) at the Exchange Square complex in Hong Kong on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Tencent-backed WeDoctor, ophthalmic hospital Chaoju Eye Care aim to raise funds through initial public offerings in Hong Kong, sources say
- Tencent-backed WeDoctor’s target to submit listing application in HK for at least US$1 billion, a source said
- Health care groups in China are riding on HK IPO frenzy, as the city’s bourse raises record proceeds in January and February
Topic | IPO
