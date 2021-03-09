Signage for Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (HKEX) at the Exchange Square complex in Hong Kong on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg Signage for Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (HKEX) at the Exchange Square complex in Hong Kong on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Tencent-backed WeDoctor, ophthalmic hospital Chaoju Eye Care aim to raise funds through initial public offerings in Hong Kong, sources say

  • Tencent-backed WeDoctor’s target to submit listing application in HK for at least US$1 billion, a source said
  • Health care groups in China are riding on HK IPO frenzy, as the city’s bourse raises record proceeds in January and February

Georgina Lee
Updated: 7:24pm, 9 Mar, 2021

