epa07559950 A Chinese investor checks the stock prices records on his notebook while another investor views the stock composite index on her mobile phone at a securities brokerage house in Beijing, China, 10 May 2019. The Shanghai composite index closed at 2,939.21, up 3.10 percent. The Shenzhen composite index closed at 9,235.39, up 4.03 percent. U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff increase to 25% on 200 billion US dollars worth of Chinese goods took effect on Friday, and Beijing said it would strike back. EPA-EFE/WU HONG