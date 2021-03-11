Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, during a press conference in Detroit, Michigan on November 25, 2013. Photo: AFP
Berkshire Hathaway’s chairman Warren Buffett becomes the world’s sixth centibillionaire with 11 zeros behind his estimated fortune of US$100 billion
- Warren Buffett’s estimated wealth jumped on Wednesday to US$100.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index
- That makes Buffett the sixth member of the US$100 billion club, a group including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and his friend Bill Gates
Topic | Millionaires and billionaires
Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, during a press conference in Detroit, Michigan on November 25, 2013. Photo: AFP