Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, during a press conference in Detroit, Michigan on November 25, 2013. Photo: AFP
Berkshire Hathaway’s chairman Warren Buffett becomes the world’s sixth centibillionaire with 11 zeros behind his estimated fortune of US$100 billion

  • Warren Buffett’s estimated wealth jumped on Wednesday to US$100.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index
  • That makes Buffett the sixth member of the US$100 billion club, a group including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and his friend Bill Gates

Bloomberg

Updated: 1:26pm, 11 Mar, 2021

